BLA exploits Baloch women for terror activities, reveals Wilson Centre’s report

A report by international organization Wilson Center has made startling revelations about the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) exploiting women for terrorist activities.

According to the report, the BLA blackmails and manipulates women like Adila Baloch, forcing them into suicide bombings under extreme psychological pressure.

“When my daughter went missing, I did everything to find her,” her father, Khuda Bakhsh, told More to Her Story. “With the government’s support and Allah’s grace, she is with me today.”

In Balochistan’s conservative society, where family honor is sacred, the BLA often weaponizes shame. Insurgents exploit women’s socio-economic struggles, using threats of dishonor, sexual violence, and blackmail to trap them into deadly roles, the Wilson Centre reported stated.

Read more: Adila Baloch: Arrested female suicide bomber makes startling revelations

“They use fake social media accounts to lure individuals by pretending to care, then blackmail them into wrongdoing, particularly women, by threatening to leak personal content,” Abdul Rehman, a social activist from Kech District, told More to Her Story.