BLA terrorists involved in killing of DC Panjgur neutralised: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Three Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorists were killed during a late-night intelligence-based operation in Mastung District of Balochistan, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces launched the operation targeting militants involved in multiple attacks, including the assassination of Panjgur’s Deputy Commissioner, Zakir Ali, on 12 August.

Following a fierce exchange of fire, it added, three BLA terrorists were killed, while three others were injured.

“The operation successfully avenged the killing of the deputy commissioner, ensuring the perpetrators were brought to justice,” the statement said.

Pakistan’s security forces, in step with the nation, remain committed to maintaining peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan amidst ongoing threats.

PM lauds security forces

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has commended the security forces for killing the terrorists involved in the martyrdom of Deputy Commissioner Panjgur Zakir Ali.

Read More: DC Panjgur killed in Mastung firing incident

In a statement today, he said the elements involved in terrorism should learn from the fate of the killers of DC Panjgur.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism. He said our war with terrorists will continue until their complete elimination.

Shehbaz Sharif said the entire nation is standing with the armed forces in the fight against terrorism.