Blake Lively’s lawyers reveal how they obtained Justin Baldoni’s bombshell texts

The legal team of Hollywood actress Blake Lively has revealed how they obtained the bombshell text messages of her ‘It Ends With Us’ costar Justin Baldoni.

Lively took the internet by storm when she filed a lawsuit against Baldoni who starred as the male lead in the hit film while also serving as its director.

In her court filing, she shared screenshots of chats between Justin Baldoni and his publicist in which they allegedly planned to launch a campaign to tarnish Blake Lively’s image.

The text exchange has since taken centre stage as several questioned how the Hollywood actress’s team got hold of the screenshots and presented them in their court filing.

Blake Lively, through her lawyers, has claimed that the communication between the ‘It Ends With Us’ director and his publicist was obtained through legal process, including a civil subpoena.

“Ms. Lively obtained the communications set forth in this Complaint through legal process, including a civil subpoena,” the court filing reads, however, the Hollywood actress’s team did not identify the source.

Now, Blake Lively’s lawyers have confirmed that they obtained the messages via a subpoena to Jonesworks LLC, the PR doing a campaign for the film.

Bryan Freedman, who represents Justin Baldoni and his publicist, has revealed that none of his clients were subpoenaed over the matter.

“If all of the text messages were produced in that ‘subpoena,’ then Lively’s team knows the true facts of what actually happened and did not happen. The truth is completely different than what has been portrayed in the complaint and they know that. The complete set of text messages unequivocally show that there was no smear campaign initiated at all which is why certain texts are incomplete and other texts, which tell the truth, are purposefully excluded,” he said in a statement to a US media outlet.