Boards of four discos ‘dissolved’

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday dissolved the boards of four power distribution companies commonly known as Discos as recommended by the cabinet committee, ARY News reported citing sources.

The Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises earlier approved the dissolution of the boards of nine government-run power distribution companies.

According to the sources, new boards have been formed for nine out of 11 government-owned power distribution companies.

The new boards have been formed for Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Tribal Electric Supply Company (TESCO), Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO), and Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO). The sources said that the new boards will be in place for three years.

According to sources, Imran Zafar has been appointed as the Chairman of Gujranwala Electric Power Company, Mehfooz Ali Khan as the Chairman of Quetta Electric Supply Company, Himayatullah Khan the Chairman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company and Tribal Electric Supply Company.

The Cabinet Committee’s approval came on the recommendation of the Board Nominations Committee, headed by the Federal Minister for Power, sources said. New boards will be formed for LESCO, FESCO, MEPCO, GEPCO, and ISECO, according to these sources.

Additionally, new boards will be established for PESCO, QESCO, TESCO, and HESCO, government sources added.