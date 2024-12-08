Broadcasters urge PEMRA to reverse TV ratings ban

The Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) has written a letter to the chairman of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), demanding the immediate restoration of suspended TV rating services, ARY News reported.

According to reports, in the letter, the PBA expressed concerns over the challenges arising from the abrupt suspension of TV rating services. They emphasised that this decision has led to a significant decline in media investments, adversely impacting broadcasters and advertisers alike.

The PBA highlighted that the suspension of TV ratings has resulted in the cancellation of several advertising campaigns, causing substantial revenue losses for the industry.

The association further stressed that TV ratings are a critical metric for broadcasters and advertisers to gauge performance and make strategic decisions. It urged PEMRA to reconsider its decision and reinstate the rating services promptly to address the concerns of the media and advertising sectors.

