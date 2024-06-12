Budget 2024-25: Govt proposes ban on foreign travel of non-filers

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has decided to tighten noose for non-tax filer, proposing a ban on their foreign traveling, ARY News reported citing sources.

The non-filers will have to pay 75 percent tax on mobile phone calls as proposed in the budget. The sources said that that there is also a proposal to end the tax exemption on electric vehicles worth more than USD 50,000.

To get non-filers into the tax net, the federal government has also suggested levying additional tax on non-filers in order to bring them in the tax net. The FBR is aiming to crease tax revenue through the enforcement

It is pertinent to mention here that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has blocked SIM cards of the non-filers in the first phase and their electricity and gas connections might also be disconnected in the second phase.

The would issue notices to them, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“In case of no reply from them, the non-filers mobile phone sims, electricity and gas will be disconnected,” according to sources.

“The process of blocking sims of non-filers will continue in the next financial year,” sources said.

The government has devised a plan to enhance tax collection in the next financial year’s budget being tabled in the Parliament today.

The FBR will increase tax revenues in the next fiscal year by its enforcement plan.

In budget tax exemptions in sales tax, income tax and customs duties will be withdrawn to enhance revenues.