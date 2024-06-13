VIRAL: Reporter questions FinMin over burdening salaried class in budget

The Finance Minister and other government officials failed to answer the tough questions asked by the journalists during the post-budget press briefing session here in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Thursday.

During the post-budget briefing session, a Pakistani reporter lambasted the Pakistani government’s fiscal policies and their impact on the common citizen.

The journalist highlighting the plight of an employee earning a meager Rs 45,000 per month, who’s mobile SIM was blocked by the PTA for being a non-filer but, he pointed out, no action has been taken against the unexplained wealth of many high-ranking officials exposed in the Dubai Leaks.

“Why there is no accountability for generals, parliamentarians, and high-profile figures like Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who own significant, unexplained properties in Dubai,” reporter questioned the FBR chairman.

Sanaullah from Dawn News letting the Pakistani government have it at the post-budget briefing session:

“An employee told me that he has a monthly salary of 45,000 PKR (USD 160) and doesn’t own a bike, car or house, but his Mobile SIM has been blocked for being an Income Tax… pic.twitter.com/CM1rBfJce9 — Ilhan Niaz (@IlhanNiaz) June 13, 2024

He criticized the apparent double standard where the assets of the wealthy are left uninvestigated while ordinary citizens face ‘punishments’ for minor violations.

He further condemned the government elites’ privileges announced in the budget 2024-25, including 5000 free electricity units, 2000 free gas units, and cars with fuel on government account, stated that the government don’t want to do austerity measures but to only burden the salary class citizens.

The journalist pointed out the 30 percent increase in parliamentary funding and the expanded budget for the Prime Minister’s House, show a lack of commitment to austerity measures by the government officials.

Addressing the public sector wage increase, he noted the disparity with private sector wages, citing a private bank where security guards earn only Rs 20,000 per month.

He also highlighted the stagnant wages of media workers, who have not seen a pay raise in a decade and often receive salaries in cash, leading to tax discrepancies.

The Finance Minister in respond to the journalist’s critique over Budget 2024-25 agreed with the points highlighted by the reporter stated that “the actions have to speak louder than words,” however, failed to answer reporter’s questions.