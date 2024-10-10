Caught on Cam: Man shot dead female teacher in broad daylight

MULTAN: Punjab police has successfully arrested the man behind the gruesome murder of a female teacher in a broad day light, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The police officials stated that the arrested man, identified as Aun, is responsible for the murder of a female teacher, named Safora Taimur, in Multan’s Gulzaib Colony area.

Authorities revealed that Aun, a resident of the victim’s neighborhood, committed the crime after Safora refused his marriage proposal.

The tragic incident occurred as Safora was on her way to school in the morning when Aun shot her in the head, which resulting in the death of the female teacher.

The CCTV footage of the incident also surfaced, showing the suspect fleeing the scene after the shooting and taking the victim’s mobile phone with him.