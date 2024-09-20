CEC suspends three officers on ‘incompetence, mismanagement’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Friday suspended three officers over incompetence and mismanagement charges.

According to the notification issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja suspended Sindh Election Commissioner Sharifullah, Director of Administration, Azhar Hussain Tunio and Karachi Election Officer Khuda Bux for 120 days over incompetence and mismanagement.

All three officers will remain in Karachi until the inquiry is completed and further orders are issued, according to the notification.

Read more: ECP suspends Islamabad local government elections schedule

Earlier in August, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) strongly rejected propaganda by Omar Ayub Khan against the CEC and other members.

In this connection, a wrong statement was given on a TV channel in which an allegation was levelled that total expenditure on general elections 2024 stood at Rs 14.5 billion but the ECP demanded more expenditures to the then government to get an opportunity for postponing the elections, said a statement.