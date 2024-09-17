Champions Trophy 2025: ICC delegation to reach Pakistan tonight

web analytics
KARACHI: A delegation of the International Cricket Council (ICC) will reach Karachi tonight to inspect the arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025 by the Pakistan Cricket Board, ARY News reported.

As per details, the six-member ICC delegation will include event organisers and security staff. The ICC delegation will visit the National Stadium Karachi and will review the route from the hotel to the stadium and the stadium to the hotel.

The ICC delegation will also visit Islamabad and Lahore in the next phase to review the arrangements for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Earlier this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) allocated Rs 12.80 billion for the upgradation of the three venues – Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, National Stadium in Karachi and Rawalpindi International Cricket Stadium – that will host the mega spectacle.

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, and National Stadium in Karachi are scheduled to host the ICC Champions Trophy from February 19 to March 9 next year.

Group A consists of Pakistan, India, New Zealand, and Bangladesh, while Group B includes Australia, England, Afghanistan, and South Africa.

