‘Champions Trophy 2025 likely in hybrid model as India unlikely to travel to Pakistan’

The Champions Trophy 2025 is likely to be held in a hybrid model in February-March as India is ‘unlikely’ to travel to Pakistan for the mega event, the Indian media outlet reported, quoting sources knowing the development.

India have not played bilateral cricket with Pakistan since the 2012-13 season and has not traveled to Pakistan since 2008.

Pakistan have the hosting rights for the Champions Trophy, while a couple of matches in the tournament are likely to be held in either the UAE or Sri Lanka, India Today reported.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) submitted a draft schedule to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in June. In the draft schedule, India’s matches were scheduled in Lahore, including the big-ticket game between the arch-rivals for March 1. However, there is no official confirmation from the BCCI as far as travel is concerned at the moment.

Read more: PCB sets date for Pakistan vs India game of Champions Trophy 2025

“It is highly unlikely that the team will travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy but a final will be taken by the government. So, in that case, a hybrid model is being worked out. India may play their matches in UAE or Sri Lanka just like the Asia Cup. Although the ICC will also have their stand on it, as of now this is what we are thinking of. Let’s see how things go in the future. As of now, it looks like it will be played in a hybrid model,” the source said.

Last year, Pakistan were forced to host the Asia Cup in hybrid model after India refused to travel to the neighbouring country. India’s matches were played in Sri Lanka and Rohit Sharma’s men went on to win the tournament, which was played before the ODI World Cup. Pakistan, however, traveled to India to play the ODI World Cup.