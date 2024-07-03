PCB sets date for Pakistan vs India game of Champions Trophy 2025

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has proposed holding the Pakistan vs India game of the Champions Trophy 2025 on March 1 at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

PCB has shared the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule with the International Cricket Council (ICC), an Indian media outlet reported, citing an ICC official.

“The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi,” an ICC Board member said.

According to the report, all of India’s fixtures will be held in Lahore while the BCCI is yet to respond to the proposed schedule.

In the PCB-proposed schedule, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, and New Zealand have been included in Group A while England, South Africa, Australia, and Afghanistan are part of Group B.

Earlier this month, ICC approved the Champions Trophy 2025 schedule proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Champions Trophy will be held from February 19 to March 9 next year in three major Pakistani cities including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

Three games including opening game and a semi-final of the tournament will be played at Karachi’s National Stadium while Lahore will host a total of seven matches including the Pakistan vs India game and the final. Rawalpindi will host five matches.

It is worth mentioning here that India refused to tour Pakistan for last year’s Asia Cup and the continental event was held in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka emerging as a co-host.

As per the hybrid model, Pakistan could host only four matches while the rest of the games were played in Sri Lanka including the final. A month later Pakistan travelled to India to play in the 50-over World Cup.