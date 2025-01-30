Champions Trophy; Manzoor opposes Aamir Jamal’s inclusion in squad

Former Pakistan cricketer Khurram Manzoor has expressed his opposition to the potential inclusion of bowling allrounder Aamir Jamal in the squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.

Speaking in ARY News program “Sports Room”, Khurram Manzoor stated that although Amir Jamal is a good cricketer but does not merit a spot in the 15-member squad due to his lack of match-winning performances over the past three years.

“I am not just talking about one or two series, but a significant period of three years”, Manzoor emphasised. “Whenever Amir Jamal managed to play one or two good shots, he boasts about being a batter.”

He also questioned Amir Jamal’s status as an allrounder, citing examples of genuine all-rounders like Ben Stokes and Ravindra Jadeja.

He defined an all-rounder as a player who can bowl at a pace of at least 130-140 kmph and score a minimum of 30 runs.

Instead of Amir Jamal, Manzoor suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and selectors should consider including a more useful player in the squad, as other teams are likely to bring some good spinners to the Champions Trophy.

“Pakistan will have the advantage of bowling reverse swing at home ground and we have three 150+ pacers”, he added.

Manzoor favoured the inclusion of Hasnain in the squad, who, he said, has the hunger to perform.”

“Hasnain has the potential to make a significant impact in the tournament, and I believe he deserves a spot in the team,” Manzoor said.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shared the ticket prices for the national side’s fixtures in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The eight-team tournament will kick off on February 19 with Pakistan taking on New Zealand.

Champions Trophy 2025 will take place over 19 days, with 10 games including the second semi-final scheduled in Pakistan while India’s three games and a semi-final will be played in Dubai.

The venue for the final of the tournament will be dependent on India’s qualification status for the ultimate game.