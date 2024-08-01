Charles Glass: British journalist speaks up after being denied PTI founder’s interview

Charles Glass, a British journalist, who was denied permission to meet Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan at Adiala jail, approached the Ministry of Interior, ARY News reported.

In a letter to the Ministry of Interior, Charles Glass maintained that he was not allowed to meet Imran Khan despite the court’s order.

“I want to meet my friend (Imran Khan) at Adiala jail,” the British journalist added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Ministry of Interior canceled the visa of Charles Glass who wanted to meet the PTI founder. The permission of the British journalist was denied and he was sent back to his country.

The sources said that Charles Glass also approached Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi through email and requested to be allowed to meet his friend, Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister has been behind bars since August 2023 and was later convicted in Toshakhana, Cipher, and cases Iddat.

Imran Khan’s convictions in all the cases has been suspended while he is still in the cases pertaining to May 9 riots.

Cipher case

On January 30, a special court hearing cipher case handed a 10-year jail term, each, to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Both the PTI leaders were accused of conspiracy to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes.

The court in its verdict said the prosecution had enough evidence to prove the charges against the former prime minister and ex-foreign minister.

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Toshakhana case

On January 31, an Accountability Court (AC) awarded 14 years each imprisonment to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and his wife Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana case.

The verdict was pronounced by AC Judge Muhammad Bashir. PTI founder and his wife were also disqualified from holding any public office for 10 years. The judge also slapped a fine of Rs787 million.

Iddat case

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were accused of marrying within the three-month “iddat period” that follows a divorce.

Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi awarded 7 years imprisonment in the ‘un-Islamic’ iddat case in February this year.

The court sentenced the PTI founder Imran and Bushra Bibi to 7 years imprisonment and Rs 500,000 fine against each.