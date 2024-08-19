Children among five dead after drinking toxic milk in Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: In a tragic incident, five people, including three children, lost their lives after consuming toxic milk in Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, two other children are in critical condition and have been rushed to the hospital.

The relatives of the deceased have alleged that the deaths occurred due to the unavailability of proper medical facilities and doctors at the hospital. They are demanding action against the hospital staff for their negligence.

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that the milk was contaminated with a toxic substance. Further tests are being conducted to confirm the cause.

Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Abbas has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Khairpur.

Sindh Interior Minister Zia Lanjar also sought a report from the SSP Khairpur. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Last year, several including employees fell unconscious after ammonia gas cylinder blast in a food factory located in the Fish Harbour area in Karachi.

Emergency was imposed in adjoining areas of the factory in Karachi’s Fish Harbour area after an ammonia gas cylinder exploded in a food factory, leaving several persons including employees unconscious and affected.