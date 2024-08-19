web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 19, 2024
- Advertisement -

Children among five dead after drinking toxic milk in Khairpur

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KHAIRPUR: In a tragic incident, five people, including three children, lost their lives after consuming toxic milk  in Pir Jo Goth, Khairpur, ARY News reported.

As per details, two other children are in critical condition and have been rushed to the hospital.

The relatives of the deceased have alleged that the deaths occurred due to the unavailability of proper medical facilities and doctors at the hospital. They are demanding action against the hospital staff for their negligence.

The exact cause of the deaths is yet to be determined, but initial reports suggest that the milk was contaminated with a toxic substance. Further tests are being conducted to confirm the cause.

Commissioner Sukkur Fayaz Abbas has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the Deputy Commissioner of Khairpur.

Read more: Kemari toxic gas case: Investigation report submitted in SHC

Sindh Interior Minister Zia Lanjar also sought a report from the SSP Khairpur. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Last year, several including employees fell unconscious after ammonia gas cylinder blast in a food factory located in the Fish Harbour area in Karachi.

Emergency was imposed in adjoining areas of the factory in Karachi’s Fish Harbour area after an ammonia gas cylinder exploded in a food factory, leaving several persons including employees unconscious and affected.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.