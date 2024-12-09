Chinese Consulate attack: Defence cross examines prosecution witness

KARACHI: Defence lawyers on Monday concluded cross-examination of the prosecution witness in the case of Chinese Consulate attack in an anti-terrorism court hearing.

Defence lawyer Abid Zaman said that confessional statements of the accused have not been recorded. “The investigation officer in his witness account didn’t inform about the number of entries in daily report (Roznamcha),” lawyer Abid Zaman said.

“A false case has been registered against the accused,” defence consul Barrister Sara Asim said. “The police have nothing in evidence against accused,” lawyer further said.

Investigation officer of the case, who has been key prosecution witness, had identified, four alleged BLA facilitators in his witness account about the attack on the Chinese consulate in Karachi.

The witness said that three alleged BLA operatives had attacked the Chinese Consulate on November 23, 2018.

Accused Ahmed Hasnain, Abdul Latif, Mohammad Aslam and Ali Ahmed were arrested in cases of arms and explosives, witness said in his statement. “The accused had confessed in their statements about attack on the Chinese Consulate,” witness said.

The accused had provided facilitation to the Consulate attackers, according to the witness account.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case after completion of cross examination of the witness by defence lawyers.