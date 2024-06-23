T20 World Cup 2024: Chris Jordan takes hat-trick as England restrict USA to 115

BARBADOS: Chris Jordan bagged a hat-trick as England restricted the United States of America (USA) to 115 in their Super 8 fixture at the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

After putting USA to bat first, England bowlers struck twice and sent opening batters Steven Taylor and Andries Gousback to the pavilion inside the powerplay at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

USA skipper Aaron Jones and Nitish Kumar arrived after departure of the openers, however, their partnership was a shorter one as Jones fell after scoring 10 off 16 balls.

Kumar added a valuable 24-ball 30 to the total before he was dismissed, leaving USA on 67 for four in 10.4 overs.

Corey Anderson then attempted to lift off the inning, however, he was dismissed in the 19th over by Chris Jordan after scoring 29 off 28 balls with USA reeling at 115 for seven.

Jordan then seared through the tail in the same over and bagged a hat-trick helping England wrap the USA’s inning on 115 in 18.5 overs.