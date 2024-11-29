Christopher Nolan lauds Denis Villeneuve’s ‘miraculous adaptation’ of ‘Dune’

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan applauds Denis Villeneuve’s directorial ‘Dune’, calling it a ‘miraculous job of adaptation’.

In his new interview with a foreign publication, the two-times Oscar-winning filmmaker heaped praises on fellow director Denis Villeneuve’s ‘incredible conclusion’ of Frank Herbert‘s 1965 sci-fi novel in two-part film series.

Speaking about ‘Dune: Part Two’ in particular, Christopher Nolan said during a panel discussion, “Taking the second half and making an incredible conclusion to the story… What a remarkable piece of work.”

“If, to me, Dune was like Star Wars, then Dune 2 is The Empire Strikes Back, which is my favourite Star Wars film. I think it’s just a great expansion of all that was introduced in the first one,” Nolan added.

He continued to share, “What I was really struck by is the sense of immersion in that world. It’s a film that has so many unique images, so many things you’ve never seen before in this movie, time after time, and I was so struck by the detail of everything.”

Notably, the live adaptation of Herbert’s novels of the same name, ‘Dune’ film series follows protagonists Prince Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) and Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) fighting for survival on a desert planet that has giant worms that protect a commodity called Spice after their family gets betrayed and destroyed by their own relatives. The ensemble cast of the title also features Austin Butler, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin and Stellan Skarsgard.

The first film received 10 Oscar nominations, taking home six awards. Both films combined earned a massive $1.12 billion globally.