CJP Yahya Afridi summons maiden JCP meeting on Nov 5

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi, has summoned maiden Judicial Commission meeting on November 5, 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the meeting will be chaired by Chief Justice Afridi, alongside notable attendees including Senior Puisne Judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, and other prominent figures from the legal and political spheres.

The meeting is expected to discuss key agenda items, including the formation of Constitutional Benches and the nomination of judges.

Additionally, the setup of the Judicial Commission Secretariat will also be discussed. The meeting will also be attended by the Attorney General of Pakistan, Law Minister, parliament members, representative of the Pakistan Bar Council Akhtar Hussain, PPP leader Farooq H Naik, PTI’s Omar Ayub and Shibli Faraz, Sheikh Aftab of PML-N and woman member Roshan Khurshid.

Earlier, the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan’s full court vowed to decide around 60,000 pending cases at the earliest

The full court meeting was chaired by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi and attended by all other judges. Senior Puisne Judge Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah attended the meeting through video link, a press statement issued here read.

“The meeting was convened to assess the performance of Supreme Court in the institution and disposal of cases, focusing on measures to reduce case backlog and enhance judicial efficiency. The Registrar provided an overview of the current caseload and outlined the steps toward timely decision of cases,” the statement added.