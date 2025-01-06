CM Maryam announces increase in amount of Honhaar scholarship

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced an increase in the Honhaar Scholarship Program to Rs100 billion, press release said.

While addressing the Honhaar Scholarship Program ceremony held at Bahauddin Zakariya University, Multan, CM Maryam announced to increase additional 20,000 Honhaar Scholarships from next year along with the provision of interest-free loans up to Rs3 crore for new businesses and startups for the youth.

She also announced the provision of one lakh e-bikes to the students from next year along with establishing e-bike charging stations in the universities and colleges of Punjab.

Chief Minister Punjab said “I was surprised to see young children learning artificial intelligence in China. We will teach our children artificial intelligence, robotics and other modern IT sciences.”

She said, “The Punjab government will give loans to the children so that they do not become a burden on their parents by studying and doing business. We are shifting the transport culture towards e-vehicles so that the people of Punjab can breathe clean air. If any child remains deprived of education, I will deem it my failure. Students, especially girls, are being provided buses for their transportation.”

CM Maryam added, “The Punjab government is introducing a laptop scheme for the children soon. The first batch of laptops has arrived. We will also give international scholarships to the youth according to their wishes.”

CM Punjab said, “Funds were available in the past but why they were not spent on education? The youth should pledge not to fight against their country, Youth who set public properties on fire, shoot, and torture the police cannot be friends of the state”.

CM Maryam urged, “The youth should not be misled or be exploited by anyone. The children involved in vandalism came out of prison after apologizing, which is deeply regrettable. Having a dissenting view in a democracy is not forbidden, but one should not abandon the path of morality.”

“Disrespecting mothers, sisters and daughters does not suit anyone. Societies are recognized by their moral values and behaviour”, she added.