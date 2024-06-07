CM Maryam asked to take notice of PTI founder’s Adiala Jail facilities

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) demanded Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz to take notice of the facilities being provided to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Adiala Jail, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said that the PTI founder is being provided with additional facilities beyond the jail manual.

He said that an exercise machine and a walking track cannot be provided under the jail manual, questioning whether any other prisoner is provided with such facilities.

Nayyar Bukhari asked whether or not the facilities being provided to the PTI founder are in accordance with the jail manual.

“Adiala Jail comes under the Punjab Home Ministry and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz should take notice of the matter,” the PPP secretary general added.

Nayyer Bukhari said that Maryam Nawaz should ask the home ministry about the facilities being provided to Imran Khan, vontending that they are not allowed as per the jail manual.

The federal government submitted documents and photos of the facilities provided to the PTI founder in Adiala Jail during the hearing of the NAB amendments case in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

According to the documents, the former Prime Minister is being provided with all necessary facilities in the jail, including books, an air conditioner, a television as well as meetings with lawyers.