Govt shares PTI founder’s cell pictures

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has shared Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan’s pictures along with other documents to Supreme Court, ARY News reported.

As per details, the government has refuted the claims regarding denying counsel access to Imran Khan in the NAB amendments case.

The federal government also denied the allegations of mistreatment and solitary confinement, stating that the PTI chief is being provided with all necessary facilities, including books, air conditioner, TV, and meetings with lawyers.

The government submitted additional documents, including photos of the PTI chief’s meetings with lawyers.

Moreover, they argued that the Supreme Court can constitute a commission to investigate the facts if it considered necessary.

The federal government has also provided a list of people who have met with the PTI founder in jail, refuting the claims of being denied access to legal counsel.

During the last hearing of the National Accountability (NAB) Ordinance 1999 amendment case Supreme Court allowed Khawaja Haris to meet PTI founder. “Khawaja Haris can meet PTI founder, whenever he wants”.

The SC also ordered to provide all the record of the NAB amendments case to the plaintiff, Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member SC larger bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa, and also comprising Justice Aminuddin Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi is hearing the case.

Review petitions

The federal government filed the review plea in the NAB amendments case under the SC Practice and Procedure Law and made the Federation of Pakistan, National Accountability Bureau and PTI founder respondents.

Citing no violation of basic rights with the NAB amendments, the federal government pleaded with the SC to nullify its decision in the case. “Legislation is the right of the Parliament,” the plea said.

Verdict

In a majority 2-1 verdict, the top court approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s petition challenging amendments made to the country’s accountability laws during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government.

The top court also restored graft cases against public office holders that were closed down following the amendments to National Accountability Bureau laws.