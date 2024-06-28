CM Murad directs to expedite solarisation of Govt offices

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday directed the authorities concerned to expedite the solarisation of government offices across the province.

The chief minister made these remarks while chairing a meeting in Karachi today.

During the meeting, Murad Ali Shah emphasized that converting government buildings to solar power will lead to substantial reductions in electricity expenses.

He directed Energy Minister Nasir Shah to accelerate the solarization efforts starting from new financial year.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab announced to solarise three major roads of Karachi including Sharah-e-Faisal in collaboration with the World Bank.

In a statement issued here, the mayor of Karachi said that the project, worth Rs1 billion would be completed with the assistance of the World Bank. Besides Shahrah-e-Faisal, Shahrah-e-Iran and Marine Drive in Clifton area would also be solarised

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that after the pilot project, 103 additional roads of the city will also be converted to solar power. He said that solarisation of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s head office will be done too.

The Karachi mayor said that the project will not only save electricity but also save funds through which development works could be carried out in Sindh.