COAS Bajwa, CENTCOM chief discuss defence, security cooperation

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Central Command General Michael Erik Kurilla exchanged views on mutual interests, including regional stability, defence and security cooperation, ARY News quoted ISPR on Friday.

In a telephonic conversation, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan values its relations with the US and earnestly looked forward to “enhancing mutually beneficial multi-domain ties based on common interests,” according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations in all fields, the statement added.

As for his part, General Kurilla acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan’s armed forces and appreciated Pakistan’s role in regional stability. He pledged to play his role in further improving cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Chinese envoy meets COAS

Earlier, COAS Bajwa asserted that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and it looks forward to enhancing the strategic partnership.

ISPR said in a statement that the Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on the Army Chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, both the officials discussed matters of mutual interest, defence collaboration, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and regional security.

COAS Bajwa told the envoy that Pakistan values China’s role in global and regional affairs and it looks forward to enhancing the strategic partnership.

The army chief reiterated that Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with its international partners for peace and stability in the region.

On the occasion, the Chinese Ambassador assured General Qamar Javed Bajwa of playing his role in further improving diplomatic cooperation with Islamabad at all levels.

The envoy thanked COAS for special measures taken for the provision of a safe and secure environment for Chinese personnel employed on various projects in Pakistan and efforts towards regional stability.

