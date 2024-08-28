Committee formed to convert IPPs on Thar coal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari formed a four-member committee for the conversion of three imported coal-based Independent Power Procedures (IPPs) to Thar coal.

According to a notification issued, the secretary of power division would lead the committee while other members included CSO K-Electric Shahab Qadir, Shamsuddin Sheikh, and Director General (Thermal) PPIB Ali Nawaz.

The committee has been tasked with coordinating with IPPs and other stakeholders to provide joint bankable technical and financial feasibility studies for plant conversion to Thar coal.

The four-member committee has also been directed to examine the logistics of moving coal from the Thar mines to the project locations; evaluate and advise the government on the best course of action and, if practical, create an implementation plan.

The committee may co-opt or request help from any pertinent agencies or organisations, and it will be accountable to the Secretary of the Power Division.

Earlier on August 20, Federal Minister Awais Leghari said that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif will give good news to people over IPPs within a month or two.

Addressing youth convention in Islamabad, the energy minister said that the steps being taken to address energy crisis in the country. “Reforms are inevitable in energy sector,” he said.

He said the energy billing has been 1100 billion with 400 billion losses in it.

“We silently worked over the issue of the IPPs but all and sundry joined the bandwagon,” energy minister said. “It became good for us as it brings pressure over the IPPs,” he said.

“We convinced the IPPs within the limits of international contracts,” minister said. “We did the work in three-and-half months, which didn’t happen in Pakistan’s history,” Leghari said.