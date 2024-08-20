web analytics
PM to give ‘good news’ on IPPs within month or two: Leghari

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Awais Leghari has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will good news to people over IPPs within a month or two, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Addressing youth convention in Islamabad energy minister said that the steps being taken to address energy crisis in the country. “Reforms are inevitable in energy sector,” he said.

He said the energy billing has been 1100 billion with 400 billion losses in it.

“We silently worked over the issue of the IPPs but all and sundry joined the bandwagon,” energy minister said. “It became good for us as it brings pressure over the IPPs,” he said.

“We convinced the IPPs within the limits of international contracts,” minister said. “We did the work in three-and-half months, which didn’t happen in Pakistan’s history,” Leghari said.

“Within a month or two Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will give a good news to the public and industries,” energy minister said. “Everyone will be benefited from it”.

He said the task force has been constituted, in which the agencies’ people have also been included.

