Constitutional amendments: No consensus between JUI-F, PTI on draft, says Murtaza

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Senator Kamran Murtaza Friday rejected the impression of finalising a joint draft for constitutional amendments with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Kamran Murtaza said JUI-F has its point of view on the proposed constitutional amendments and the impression of working jointly with PTI for constitutional amendments draft, is baseless.

“No consensus with government or PTI on the constitutional amendments yet,” the JUI-F senator said.

Referring to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s meeting with Fazlur Rehman, the lawmaker said the PPP has not contacted them so far.

He also regretted the ‘differences’ between the SC judges.

Earlier, the JUI-F chief said that the proposed constitutional amendments were aimed at ‘protecting’ the government

Addressing a presser in Multan, Maulana Fazlur Rehman vowed to strive to prevent incorrect decisions or legislation in the parliament.

“The JUI-F will not allow any amendments that compromise human rights or undermine the judicial system,” Fazlur Rehman said.

He said that protecting fundamental rights is crucial and parliament should be involved in this process. The JUI-F chief said that his party members did not agree with the government’s proposed draft of the constitutional amendments.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also expressed concerns over the establishment of a constitutional court, citing potential ‘mala fide intentions’.