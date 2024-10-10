Constitutional amendments not ‘do or die’ issue for govt: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif saif that passing constitutional amendments is not a ‘do or die’ issue for the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led federal government.

Speaking at ARY News programme ‘Khabar’, Khawaja Asif said that the government is going to table three constitutional amendments all of which are in ‘accordance’ with the Charter of Democracy.

“The establishment of a constitutional court is also among the proposed amendments,” the defence minister added. He said that the government wants the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), led by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, to back the constitutional amendments.

“Maulana Fazlur Rehman is being persuaded to support constitutional amendments,” Khawaja Asif said.

Speaking on the stance of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkwa, the defence minister said that Ali Amin Gandapur’s actions have gone beyond a ‘simple software update’.

“Ali Amin Gandapur is trying to cover up after doing all the work (violent protests). Politics of reconciliation and resistance cannot be done together, ” Khawaja Asif said

The defence minister also questioned the ‘silence’ of PTI founder Imran Khan on Ali Amin Gandapur’s actions, suggesting that there must be a reason behind it.

Khawaja Asif said that the chief minister’s script was written beforehand and the PTI founder has been saving him for a rainy day.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders met with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to discuss proposed constitutional amendments.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, PTI leader Salman Akram Raja said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman stands firm on his ‘historical’ stance on the constitutional amendments.

“The nation will receive good news in the coming days,” Salman Akram Raja said. He added that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has saved the nation by not supporting the constitutional amendments.

To a question regarding the whereabouts of PTI lawmakers ahead of the potential parliament session for the passage of the proposed constitutional amendments, Salman Akram Raja said that all of their members are safe and in contact with the party.