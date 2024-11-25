Cop killed, another injured in bandits attack on police post

SUKKUR: A gang of bandits attacked a police check post in katcha area of Gidpur near Panu Aqil leaving a policeman dead and another injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

Police officials said that a police contingent has been in hot pursuit of bandits’ gang, who fled from the scene after attack on police post.

The dead body of deceased policeman shifted to Panu Aqil taluka hospital for postmortem and injured policeman has been transferred to the health facility for medical attendance.

Sindh’s home minister Zia Lanjar while taking notice of bandits’ attack on policemen in Sukkur’s katcha area has summoned details of the incident from SSP Sukkur.

The minister has also directed the police official to visit home of the martyred policeman for condolence. He also directed the SSP Sukkur to ensure proper medical treatment of the injured policeman.

He also urged for further boosting the operation against bandits and conducting raids over the hideouts of dacoits to get rid of them.

Katch area stretches over hundreds of thousands of acres from Kashmore to Dadu on the banks of the Indus River in Sindh and Punjab’s southern belt. The outlaws and wanted to be involved in tribal disputes used to escape to the area when fleeing justice.