Costs continue to raise at THIS non-operational airport in Pakistan

KARACHI: The flight operations at Bahawalpur Airport have been inactive for over a year, with the last flight by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to Karachi taking place in 2023, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Currently, no airline, including PIA, operates flights to or from Bahawalpur, causing significant inconvenience to local travelers.

Despite the suspension, over 60 employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) remain stationed at the airport.

According to documents, the authority faces annual losses exceeding Rs 200 million due to the inactivity.

Additionally, sources report that officers and staff, including airport management, have been largely absent from their duties.

For the 2023-24 fiscal year, over Rs 170 million have been allocated for employee salaries, while Rs 30.5 million have been set aside for maintenance and administrative expenses.

Previously, PIA operated flights to Karachi, Jeddah, and other destinations from Bahawalpur.