Counter Strike 2 gun accessory sells for over $1mn

The digital accessory for Counter Strike 2 (CS-2) gun sold for more than $1 million on Wednesday, according to the brokers, marking one of the biggest such purchases ever.

According to broker Sam Alexander, an anonymous buyer acquired a rare CS-2 skin after surpassing two rivals’ bids of $1 million.

The exclusive gun accessory, featuring wood details, and a blue-and-yellow tie-dye design, exemplifies the thriving market for digital game enhancements.

The operator of the Skinsbid.com, Oliver Behrensdorff, and facilitated the payment, confirmed the transaction’s legitimacy, complete with contracts and anti-money laundering measures.

“It was actually super legitimate, as if you were selling anything else, with contracts and everything,” Oliver Behrensdorff said.

Digital products in video games have now become a part of the $184 billion industry.

Counter-Strike skins often traded through a third-party market, can experience market speculations akin to cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Unlike these digital assets, Counter-Strike skins offer players a tangible in-game utility, showcasing them during gameplay and using them for gambling on esports outcomes.

Since 2022, the average price of midlevel skins has risen by 69%, according to Pricempire.com. Valve Corp., the maker of Counter-Strike 2, introduced these items in 2013.

The news of the sale was first reported by gaming influencer Jake Lucky, and involved parties signed a nondisclosure agreement, keeping the final price undisclosed.