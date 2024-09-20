WATCH: Imad Wasim’s LBW decision creates chaos in CPL 2024

Pakistan’s all-rounder Imad Wasim, representing Antigua & Barbuda Falcons in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2024, was in the middle of a major controversy in their game against Trinbago Knight Riders.

Chaos erupted in the 20th match of the tournament when the Pakistani all-rounder was controversially given out by the third umpire.

The incident unfolded when West Indian spinner Sunil Narine appealed for an LBW against Imad Wasim.

After the on-field umpire ruled in Wasim’s favour, Trinbago Knight Riders went for a DRS review.

The third umpire, after reviewing replays of the LBW, overturned the original decision and declared the Pakistani all-rounder out.

The decision, however, did not sit well with the left-handed batter, who was visibly frustrated and exchanged a few words with the on-field umpire.

After pleading his case that the ball first made contact with his bat before hitting his pad, Imad Wasim had to walk off the field.

As he was walking, the Pakistani all-rounder signalled to spectators to watch the replay of his dismissal, which according to him was wrong.

Curtly Ambrose, part of the Antigua & Barbuda Falcons’ support staff for the CPL 2024, also showed his frustration with the decision.

Things escalated further when Imad Wasim was recalled after the umpires discussed the decision, leading Trinbago Knight Riders captain Kieron Pollard to confront the umpires.

It was then Pollard’s turn to engage in an intense discussion as he protested the umpires’ decision to recall the Pakistani all-rounder back into the ground despite him crossing the boundary curtains.

However, the on-field umpires allowed Imad Wasim to resume batting, making it one of the rare instances in cricket where a player returned to the crease after walking off.

In an earlier game at the CPL 2024, Imad Wasim left his teammates and commentators in shock with his lacklustre fielding display.

During their game against Barbados Royals, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir delivered a short ball, which Quinton de Kock ramped fine over the wicketkeeper’s head.

As the ball was going towards the boundary, Imad Wasim, stationed at deep third-man, casually jogged towards the ball instead of sprinting to stop the boundary.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons captain then replaced him with another fielder as a video showed Imad leaving the deep third-man boundary.