Watch: Imad Wasim doesn’t chase the ball in CPL 2024, gets replaced

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, representing Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in CPL 2024, left his teammate and commentators in shock with his lacklustre fielding display.

The incident took place on the first delivery of the 14th over during their game against Barbados Royals.

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir delivered a short ball, which Quinton de Kock ramped fine over the wicketkeeper’s head.

As the ball was going towards the boundary, Imad Wasim, stationed at deep third-man, casually jogged towards the ball instead of sprinting to stop the boundary.

Consequently, the ball won the race as de Kock added another boundary to his account.

Meanwhile, Imad Wasim’s lacklustre fielding display left his teammates, fans, and commentators shocked while Mohammad Amir also looked visibly furious with his effort.

The Antigua and Barbuda Falcons captain then replaced him with another fielder as a video showed Imad leaving the deep third-man boundary.

After being put to bat first in the fourth game of the CPL 2024, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons posted 145/9 in their 20 overs as Jewel Andrew remained the top-scorer with a 35-ball 48-run knock.

For Barbados Royals, Obed McCoy was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/31.

In reply, Barbados were off to a flying start as de Kock and Rahkeem Cornwall added 80 runs inside seven overs.

After Cornwall’s departure, de Kock and Shamarh Brooks sealed the game for their team without losing any other wicket.

The South African wicketkeeping batter remained unbeaten on 87 off 45 balls as the Royals chased down the target with 27 balls to spare.

It is to be noted here that former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Mohammad Wasim claimed that the all-rounder, in the past, hid his knee injury from the management.

“Imad has a knee injury, but he has been hiding it for years. We always speak about Azam Khan’s fitness levels, but Imad is also suffering from the same problem,” said the ex-PCB chief selector. “He was dropped from the side for that same reason, and I also dropped him during my tenure so that he could work on his fitness.”