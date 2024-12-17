Law ministry announces major reforms in Criminal Procedure Code

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Law and Justice has announced significant reforms in the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) 1898, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar presented the wide-ranging amendments in the Criminal Procedure Code, which were unanimously approved by the federal cabinet.

According to the Ministry, the amendments were recommended by a committee formed under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The proposed reforms in the Criminal Procedure Code reflect consultations with bar councils, lawyers, prosecutors, and judges.

Key reforms in the Criminal Procedure Code include the introduction of an electronic system for filing FIRs, along with initial inquiry powers for registering FIRs. Furthermore, only female officers will be authorised to arrest women under the new amendments.

The reforms also emphasise the use of modern investigative tools, including audio and video recordings, to enhance evidence accuracy.

As per the new amendments, prosecutors will now have the authority to highlight deficiencies in police reports, ensuring better transparency in the investigation process.

In cases where evidence is insufficient, the Criminal Procedure Code amendments allow for the suspension of investigations, providing a clearer legal process. The Ministry stated that these reforms will improve transparency and accountability in law enforcement agencies.

Following cabinet approval, the proposed amendments in the Criminal Procedure Code will be presented to Parliament for final legislation.

