Cryptocurrency price update: September 19, 2024

The Crypto Currency has made its place among the strongest investment avenues of the period of last decade. On September 19, 2024, the cryptocurrency market witnessed notable updates in the exchange rates of major digital currencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP).

These updates reflect the latest valuations in both the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) and US Dollar (USD) markets, providing a snapshot of the current trends and movements in the crypto space. Here, we delve into the specifics of these changes, offering a detailed overview of the latest rates and their implications for traders and investors.

Bitcoin (BTC) price update:

As of September 18, 2024, the latest exchange rates for Bitcoin (BTC) have been reported. One Bitcoin is valued at PKR 16,791,765.50 in the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) market, as of 7:15 AM Pakistan Standard Time (PST). This marks a slight decrease from the closing rate of PKR 16,805,087.16 on September 17, 2024. In the US Dollar (USD) market, Bitcoin is priced at $60,236.78, compared to the previous closing rate of $60,284.56.

Read More: GTA 6: Rockstar introducing cryptocurrency for in-game payment?

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Update:

On the same date, Dogecoin (DOGE) exchange rates have also been updated. One Dogecoin is valued at PKR 28.01 in the Pakistani Rupee market, as of 7:15 AM PST, showing a minor decline from the previous day’s closing rate of PKR 28.15. In the US Dollar market, Dogecoin remains steady at $0.10, unchanged from the closing rate on September 17, 2024.

Ripple (XRP) Price Update:

Ripple (XRP) has also updated its exchange rates. As of 7:15 AM PST on September 19, 2024, one Ripple is valued at PKR 162.14 in the Pakistani Rupee market, down from PKR 163.26 at the previous day’s close. In the US Dollar market, Ripple is priced at $0.58, slightly lower than the $0.59 closing rate on September 17, 2024.

It is important to clarify that all data and information provided here are for informational purposes only.