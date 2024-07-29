CTD arrests two terrorists after encounter in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested two notorious terrorists after an encounter, ARY News reported.

After receiving information about the presence of three terrorists, the CTD and police conducted an operation in the Ibrahim Shoro area of Hyderabad.

During the operation, the CTD officials experienced an encounter with the terrorists in the Kotri Site area of Hyderabad.

During the exchange of gunfire, two bullets struck the bulletproof jacket of the SHO CTD Asif Hayat, in response the CTD managed to arrest two terrorists in injured condition meanwhile, one terrorist managed to flee the scene.

Following the arrest the bomb disposal squad has been called on the scene to check the items recovered from the possession of the terrorists.

The identification of the arrested individual is under process.