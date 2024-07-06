CTD officer ‘booked’ for kidnapping, extortion

KARACHI: A Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officer has been booked for alleged kidnapping and extortion, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, a case was registered against CTD Sub-Inspector Rafaqat Shah at the Tipo Sultan police station for kidnapping youth from a hotel and demanding a ransom of Rs 4 lac.

Sources within CTD said that the victim, Jasim, was released after the ransom was paid. Rafaqat Shah was suspended on April 24 but a high-rank officer issued an order for his reinstatement on May 1, sources added.

CTD sources revealed that the AIG has requested IG to cancel the order, and a petition has been filed in the Soldier Bazaar police station to cancel the order.

In a separate incident, Rangers personnel conducted a raid at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) office and rescued an abducted citizen from their possession.

The DIG CTD Asif Aijaz Shaikh in a statement stated that the CTD officials had failed to report the detained individual – who recently arrived in Karachi from Iraq – to higher authorities and had not officially recorded his detention.

He further disclosed that the CTD initially demanded a ransom of Rs 500,000 from the victim’s family, which was later negotiated down to Rs 100,000.

As a result, the DIG CTD announced the suspension of four CTD officials, including the Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), and a Constable.