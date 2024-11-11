35-foot long currency garland for groom makes headlines

BHAKKAR: In the Indian subcontinent, flower garlands are often used for celebrations like a child completing a religious milestone, someone returning from Hajj or Umrah, or becoming a Hafiz-e-Quran. However, special garlands made from currency notes are mostly made for grooms at weddings.

These currency note garlands, also called ‘Jugni,’ are a popular way to congratulate the groom. Although this tradition is less common in cities now, it is still popular in rural areas.

A report from ARY News program ‘Bakhabar Savera’ shared that a unique 35-foot-long garland caught everyone’s attention in Bhakkar, Punjab.

The vendor who made the garland said claimed that it is the largest currency garland ever made in Bhakkar, measuring 35 feet in length and 10 feet in width.

The garland was beautifully crafted using 200 currency notes of Rs75 and 1,700 currency notes of Rs50, arranged in a way to make it look very attractive.

Back in April of this year, netizens were in shock to see a unique wedding ceremony in Narowal, Punjab. Where the guests were showered with currency notes.

As per details, a local butcher Arshad in Narowal showered bundles of cash and distributed mobile phones, and watches to the guests at his son’s wedding.

The unique wedding ceremony was held in Sagarpur, an area near Narowal city.

The brothers and relatives of the groom also showered currency notes, mobile phones during the ceremony.

This was not the first time that such extravagant wedding ceremonies have been held in the country and in another similar act, an industrialist in Gujranwala showered dollars during the ‘barat’ [wedding procession] of his son.

A video of the entire episode had also gone viral, showing people standing atop vehicles and showering notes one by one towards the people participating in the event.

It emerged that as soon as the groom, son of industrialist Sanaullah, along with his other relatives reached the marriage hall, his father, friends, and relatives started showering dollars and Pakistani currency notes on the guests.