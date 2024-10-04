Customs officials seize phones from PIA air hostesses at Lahore airport

LAHORE: The customs officials has reportedly seized valuable mobile phones from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) air hostesses at Lahore airport, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the PIA spokesperson, after the operation against the air hostesses assigned to flight PK-204 from Dubai to Lahore, the airline immediately suspended the involved crew members as part of PIA’s strict policy against employee misconduct.

The spokesperson further added that the airline management upholds a zero-tolerance stance toward illegal activities.

The spokesperson affirmed that any employee found violating the law would face strict disciplinary actions.

This incident highlights PIA’s ongoing commitment to ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining the airline’s integrity.