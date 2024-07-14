Dacoits snatch Rs 300,000 in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH: Two dacoits snatched Rs 300,000 from a citizen at gun point at Jhang road Muzaffargarh, ARY News reported.

According to police sources, a citizen named Ali Sehrani was heading to his home after selling a portion of his property when he was intercepted by two armed persons. They made him hostage at gun point and snatched Rs 300,000 from him.

The dacoits, who were on motorcycle, managed to escape safely. The citizen was also a worker at Jamat-e-Islami’s welfare wing Ghazali Institute.

In a separate incident, six dacoits looted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 15 millions from a house, at Chak No 447/E.B in tehsil Burewala.

Six armed persons entered into house of Muhammad Shehzad, the owner of tractor showroom, and made members of the family hostage at gun point.

They looted cash Rs 3 million and gold ornaments worth Rs 12 millions. The dacoits kept looting for one hours. City police rushed to the site and started investigation into the incident.

In another incident, the Federal B (FB) area police of Karachi claimed to have arrested a gang of bandit targeting citizens while accompanying children on motorcycles to dodge police.

The spokesperson of FB area police disclosed that a suspect, arrested in injured condition last night, confessed to carrying out criminal activities while accompanied by a three-year-old child on a motorcycle.