Dairy farmers want milk price to be fixed at Rs300/litre in Karachi

KARACHI: Dairy and cattle farmers in Karachi are demanding a significant increase in the price of milk, proposing an additional Rs80 per liter.

According to details, the dairy and cattle farmers, who had previously agreed with the Karachi commissioner to maintain the milk price at Rs220 per liter until December 2024, are now pushing to nullify this agreement and set a higher price. They are advocating for a revised price of Rs300 per liter, seeking an official notification to endorse this change.

The dairy and cattle farmers association has formally presented their request to the Karachi Commissioner, urging the issuance of a new price notification to reflect the proposed hike.

This move is driven by the rising costs associated with dairy farming, including feed, maintenance, and transportation, which have significantly impacted their profitability.

The association argues that without this increase, they will struggle to sustain their operations and meet the growing demands of the market.

On June 13, commissioner Karachi on Thursday notified new milk price after a round of talks with the dairy farmers association.

According to a notification issued here, the retail price of milk has been fixed at Rs 220 per litre after an increase of Rs 20 per litre. The wholesale and dairy farmer prices of milk have been fixed at Rs 205 and Rs 195 per litre respectively.