David Miller clears the air on retirement from T20Is

South Africa’s batter David Miller has responded to rumours regarding his retirement from the T20 internationals following the Proteas’ defeat in the T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Several on social media had claimed that the South African batter had decided to to retire from the shorter format.

However, Miller took to Instagram on Tuesday to refute such rumours, saying that he is available to represent South Africa in T20Is.

“Contrary to reports, I have not retired from T20 international cricket. I will continue to be available for the Proteas. The best is yet to come,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

South Africa faced a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of India in the T20 World Cup 2024 final by seven runs on June 29.

Miller was dismissed on the first delivery of the final over when his team needed 16 runs from 6 deliveries.

Known for closing crunch games, Miller could not finish the ultimate game for his country and was caught on the boundary after he tried to hit Hardik Pandya’s first delivery of the final over.

Terming the loss as a “tough pill to swallow,” the left-handed batter earlier penned an emotional post on Instagram to share his feelings.

“I am gutted!! Really tough pill to swallow after what transpired 2 days ago. Words don’t explain how I am feeling. One thing I do know is how proud I am of this unit. This journey was an incredible one, with highs and lows throughout the entire month. We have endured pain, but I know this team has the resilience and will keep raising the bar,” David Miller wrote in a post on Instagram.