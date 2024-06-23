Interior Minister approves deployment of FC in AJK

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Kashmir (AJK) on the request of Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq, ARY News reported.

As per details, Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwaar ul Haq called on Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad today.

They discussed peace and security situation in Azad Kashmir and also deliberated on political situation and budget of the state for the new fiscal year.

Mohsin Naqvi said security arrangements will be improved in Azad Kashmir and all possible support will be extended in this regard to ensure peace in the state.

He said we are fulfilling the promises made to the people of Azad Kashmir.

The Interior Minister said government of Pakistan stands with the government and people of Azad Kashmir and will extend possible cooperation for the prosperity and development of the state.

The AJK Prime Minister thanked the Interior Minister for immediate steps for resolution of issues.

Earlier, sources said that the federal cabinet approved the deployment of Frontier Constabulary (FC) in Azad Kashmir for security of Chinese nationals.

The FC will be deployed for an initial period of three months to maintain law and order in the region, sources added.