Shah Rukh Khan or Ranbir Kapoor? Fans make their choice for ‘Dhoom 4’ villain amid rumoured casting

Bollywood A-listers Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are reportedly the top two in the running to play the negative role in ‘Dhoom 4’, and fans have made their choice!

The rumours regarding the fourth instalment in the ‘Dhoom’ franchise have surfaced once again and the latest buzz suggests that the makers have short-listed Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor to sign for the villainous role.

As we await any official announcement regarding the ‘Dhoom 4’ casting, fans on social media have already made up their mind about who they want to see as the next villain of the action-thriller franchise.

“He is the best choice for the next part of #Dhoom4 now #RanbirKapoor will kill in this role,” a social user wrote in favour of Kapoor, while another reiterated, “Post Animal mega success…. #RanbirKapoor is the ideal choice for #Dhoom4….. I don’t see any new generation established actor carrying this role better than him, he has the swag, has the looks, box office potential….. But the big question arrives does Ranbir kapoor has time to do D4 considering his packed schedule for next few years.”

However, with the remarkable success of his last two action films, ‘Jawan’ and Pathaan’, SRK fans feel he is a better option among the two to fit the role. “I think SRK would be the best for the villain role in Dhoom 4. Whenever he becomes a villian in any, then that film is a Blockbuster,” an X post read. One more opined, “I think SRK would do wonders for the franchise. Ranbir isn’t as commercial of a star. He’s great but I see SRK as a villain better.”

Notably, there has been no official announcement of ‘Dhoom 4’ from Yash Raj Films as yet.

The last release in the franchise, ‘Dhoom 3’, starring Aamir Khan, came out in 2013. The first two parts of the action-thriller franchise were directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, starring John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan in the key role, while, writer Vijay Krishna Acharya took charge to helm the third part.