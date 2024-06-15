Didn’t face a bid to pressurize, says SHC Chief Justice

KARACHI: Chief Justice Sindh High Court on Saturday said he didn’t contact neither pressurized, ARY News reported on Saturday.

SHC chief justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi was replying to a question of a newsman.

“The judiciary’s freedom depicts from its decisions, I think a judge could not be dishonest or corrupt,” Justice Abbasi said.

“I didn’t face a bid to pressurize in a specific case,” chief justice said. “A bid seemed such an effort was tackled forthwith, which was later found to be a misunderstanding”, Justice Abbasi said.

Chief Justice SHC said that transfer of an election tribunal judge was a routine matter. “Pressure increases over courts when institutions fail to perform their job diligently,” he added.

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad on Friday regretted the interference of the establishment in the matters of the judiciary, believing that “it will come to its end very soon.”

“Establishment’s interference in the judiciary will have to be fought with bravery, courage and without any fear, and with the belief that this interference, God-willing, will end soon,” said Justice Ahmad while addressing an event in Rawalpindi.

The LHC chief justice noted that he has received complaints and letters of interference in judicial matters by “institutions”, adding that he was glad that the judiciary was “fulfilling its responsibilities without any fear or greed”.