Differences emerge in PML-N over tickets distribution

SAHIWAL: Differences among the ranks of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) emerged as the party could not decide on its ticket holder from NA 143, ARY News reported.

The sources privy to the development said that most of the PML-N leaders in Sahiwal will contest the elections on 8th February 2024 as independents from national and provincial constituencies, if they do not get the party tickets.

In NA-143, most of the PML-N local leaders are unhappy with the seat adjustment with the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

Tufail Jatt has decided to contest the poll as an independent party after not getting the party ticket. Likewise, three candidates are hoping to get the PML-N ticker from PP-199.

PML-N’s Qasim Nadeem, Malik Amir and Mubashir Hasan will face each other in the upcoming election on PP-199. Likewise. Malik Arshad Khan will face the challenge of former Mayor Asad Khan Baloch.

Earlier on Wednesday, former Federal Minister Daniyal Aziz, who was once considered PML-N stalwart, decided to contest election 2024 as an independent candidate after being denied of the party ticket.

Daniyal Aziz came into limelight after PML-N issued a show-cause notice to him for violating party rules by posting controversial tweets on X, formerly Twitter, and a statement on TV channel holding his own party leader Ahsan Iqbal responsible for hike in prices.

Speaking in ARY News programme “11th Hour”, Daniyal Aziz said that inflation is a big threat to the nation and he and his wife will contest election as independent candidates to fight against the hike in prices.