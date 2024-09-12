Diploma program: Good news for IT students

ISLAMABAD: In a move to provide quality education to students, the New Tech University announced a diploma program in collaboration with China, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Pakistan-China surpassed another milestone in modern technology and announced a three year diploma program for students interested in Information and Technology (IT) field.

During a media briefing, the registrar of National University of Technology stated that Big Data, Mechatronics and Software Engineering Diploma program has been initiated, under this program, the students will get education for two years in Pakistan’s New Tech University and one year in China.

The students completing the three year diploma track have the opportunity to get a permanent job in Chinese IT industry.

The registrar further added that the students graduated from the program can also have employment opportunities in CPEC, as the program is organized for the development of youngsters in Paksitan.

He further stated that the diploma and degree programs in nanotechnology, Big Data, Mechatronics and software is also under consideration to launch in universities in Pakistan.