DPO Bannu dismisses 11 cops from services over protests

BANNU: The District Police Officer (DPO) Bannu has dismissed 11 officers from service for their continuous protests against the arrest of a former colleague.

As per details, the decision follows a formal notice issued to the control room regarding the protesting policemen.

The dismissed officers had also refused to take part in the polio vaccination campaign set to commence today in protest of arrest of their former colleague.

Among those dismissed are Head Constable Sher Aslam, Head Constable Mir Zaman, and Zaheenullah, along with Fareedullah, Tauseefullah, and Hazratullah.

Additionally, M. Qayyaz, Bakhtiar, Farmanullah, and Anwar Ali are also included in the list of those removed from duty.

Read more: Peshawar: Traffic cops suspended for issuing challan to PTI MPA

On June 8, the City Police Officer (CTO) Peshawar suspended two traffic wardens for issuing a challan to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sher Ali Afridi.

The traffic wardens reportedly imposed a fine of Rs500 on the MPA for violating traffic laws.

MPA Sher Ali Afridi had lodged a complaint to the CTO about traffic wardens over issuing him a challan ticket.

“My brother told the wardens that I am an MPA but the wardens uttered some inappropriate words,” said PTI MPA Afridi in his complaint.