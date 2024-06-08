Peshawar: Traffic cops suspended for issuing challan to PTI MPA

web analytics
PESHAWAR: The City Police Officer (CTO) Peshawar on Saturday suspended two traffic wardens for issuing a challan to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Sher Ali Afridi, ARY News reported.

The traffic wardens reportedly imposed a fine of Rs500 on the MPA for violating traffic laws.

MPA Sher Ali Afridi had lodged a complaint to the CTO about traffic wardens over issuing him a challan ticket.

“My brother told the wardens that I am an MPA but the wardens uttered some inappropriate words,” said PTI MPA Afridi in his complaint.

However, the traffic police in a statement, said the wardens were suspended for “misbehaving” with the lawmaker.

It may be mentioned here that Sher Ali Afridi is a member of the Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from PK-77.

