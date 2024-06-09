DRAP recalls THIS substandard injection from market

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has recalled Cadlec Injection 30mg/ml from the market on the complaints.

The DRAP in its circullar said, administering products containing particulate matter may block blood vessels, leading to local irritation, swelling, tissue inflammation, blood clots, lung tissue scarring, and life-threatening allergic reactions.

The manufacturer has initiated recall of all batches of the affected product from the market. All pharmacists and chemist working at distributions and pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this product, the DRAP said.

The remaining stock should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/ company. Regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP and Provincial Health Departments) has increase surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective products(s).

“Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with this product may be reported to the National Pharmacovigilance Centre(NPC), DRAP using the Adverse Event Reporting Form or online through this link.”

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) recalled the batch of 11 substandard medicines from the market and action has been initiated against the pharmaceutical companies.

According to the analysis report from the drug testing laboratory of Punjab, it has been revealed that 11 substandard and counterfeit medicines are being sold in Lahore, meanwhile, these medicines are being manufactured in Lahore and Karachi.